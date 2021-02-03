MOORHEAD — As the clock expired, Rothsay’s Colby Larson celebrated as his shot went into the basket to put the Tigers 48-46 over the hosting Park Christian Falcons.
“Tonight was a battle,” Tigers head coach Taylor Fuhs said. “We got in a ton of foul trouble and had to work through adversity. The boys fought the entire game and gave themselves a chance to win it and executed.”
Park Christian held a slim 24-23 lead at the break, but the Tigers tied the game 46-46 in the waning seconds. Rothsay forced a turnover late, giving them the ball with five seconds left to play. After a timeout, Larson attacked the hoop and put the ball in the bucket.
Larson finished the game with 17 points.
The Tigers will now travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.