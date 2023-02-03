Last second shot dooms Otters at home

In a Central Lakes Conference boys basketball matchup, on Feb. 3, the Fergus Falls Otters and Sartell Saint Stephen Sabers battled down to the wire, with the Sabers getting a go ahead bucket with just one second left to pick up a 53-51 victory.
Fergus got a steal on the first defensive possession but could not convert the lay up in transition. Sartell came down and got the first bucket of the game before Hayden Knick knocked down a three pointer to give the Otters an early advantage.
The Sabers answered with a 7-0 run to go up 9-3. Fergus chipped away at the early deficit and Micah Johnson hit a corner three to tie the contest at 11 before the midway point of the first half. Both sides hit buckets to tie the game at 13 and 15 before the home team rattled off five straight to lead 20-15.
Sartell answered with five of their own before the Otters went on a 9-2 run to end the first half, leading 29-22 at the break.
The lead would stretch out to 10 points in the early parts of the second half.
The Sabers slowly pulled themselves back into the game, taking the lead at 38-37 with around 12 minutes remaining in regulation.
Fergus would hold a two possession lead over the next 5-6 minutes of game time.
With six minutes left, the Otters held a 49-42 lead but Sartell would answer with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 49 all.
Down to the closing minute of the second half, the Sabers made it a 9-0 run and took a two point lead.
Henry Bethel was able to create some space on the offensive end and hit a baseline jump to knot the contest. Sartell moved the ball down the court and a floater in the later with just one second left gave them the two point lead. On the ensuing inbounds, the Otters could not get a shot off in time, giving the Sabers the victory.
Micah Johnson led the Otters in scoring on the night, finishing with 14 points, including four three pointers. Ryan Hirst and Bethel each had nine points, while Jaydon Manteufel and Knick both had six.
Hirst and Manteufel both had seven rebounds in the game.
Sartell won the turnover battle, 12 compared to 15 for Fergus.
The game had seven lead changes and six ties.
Now at 6-12 on the season and 4-5 in CLC play, the Otters will visit Rocori, on Feb. 7.
