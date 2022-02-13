In a game that was added onto the schedule Saturday, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team lost to the Prowlers of Thief River Falls (TRF), 4-2.
Not even a minute into the game, the Prowlers found the back of the net, to take a 1-0 lead. Later in the first period, the Otters would strike back. Isaac Johnson scored a power play goal, as he was assisted on the play by Michael DeBrito. It was Johnson’s 100th career point.
In the second period, TRF once again took the lead and held that 2-1 advantage going into the final period.
Fergus Falls struck early in the third, as Johnson scored his second of the game and 21st goal of the season. He was assisted by Shane Zierden. In the closing minutes of the game, TRF found the net to give them the lead. An empty net goal rounded out the scoring for the contest.
“We had a good third period before the late goals,” mentioned Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “We need to regroup and get ready for Alexandria.”
The Prowlers outshot the Otters 29-20.
Now 15-8 on the season, Fergus Falls will host Alexandria on Feb. 15. That game is set for a 5 p.m. puck drop. The Fergus Falls girls playoff game will follow, against Willmar.
