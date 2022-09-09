Welcoming in the Park Rapids Area Panthers to Otter Stadium for their home opener, on Sept. 9, the Fergus Falls Otters football team got some late magic to come away with a thrilling 17-14 victory. The contest started out like a track meet before the two defenses settled in.
Fergus got the ball to open the contest and went 10 plays and 63 yards for a touchdown. Brayden Nelson hit Levi King for a 25 yard gain, giving the Otters a first down in the red zone. Facing fourth and goal from the three, Griffin Babolian bounced off of a few would-be tacklers and found the end zone. Jaydon Manteufel added the extra point, giving Fergus the 7-0 lead.
The visitors answered with a touchdown drive of their own, going 74 yards on seven plays, with a 12-yard touchdown run by quarterback Noah Morris.
After a return to the Otters 41 on the ensuing kickoff, Babolian took the hand-off on the first play 59-yards for his second touchdown of the night. Manteufel’s kick after was good and the Otters led 14-7.
Moments into the second quarter, the Panthers got a 49-yard touchdown run from Jaydon Walen. Walen added the extra point and the contest was tied once again.
The rest of the first half saw the two defenses dig in. Both sides turned the ball over and heading into the break, the score was locked at 14 all.
Beginning the second half, both teams moved the ball but ultimately punted, keeping the game tied halfway through the third quarter.
Following a Park Rapids punt, King ripped off a 25-yard run, moving the ball into Panthers territory. On fourth down, the Otters threw an interception. The next play, Walen scampered for 69 yards, setting up Park Rapids with first and goal at the eight, as the third quarter ended.
A holding penalty set the Panthers back, ultimately electing to kick a 33-yard field goal, which was no good. Fergus would go three and out, giving the ball back to Park Rapids right around midfield with eight minutes left in regulation.
The visitors flirted with the red zone but a penalty set them back and they eventually turned the ball over on downs with 3:38 left in regulation. It was then a three and out for the Otters and a short punt gave the Panthers solid field position, with two minutes left.
Park Rapids would move the ball down to the Otters 12-yard line before fumbling the ball away. Carston Fronning came up with the strip, giving Fergus the ball back with one minute left in regulation.
After picking up a first down, the Otters got a 58-yard connection from Nelson to King, setting the Otters up with first and goal from the eight-yard line, with 11 seconds left. After an incomplete pass, Fergus elected to kick a 24-yard field goal.
Manteufel, a senior, calmly stepped up and drilled the kick, giving Fergus the lead with three seconds left. The following kickoff was run out of bounds and the Otters picked up the victory.
“Offensively, we were assignment sound in that first quarter,” said Otters coach Steve Olson. “Defensively we struggled to tackle early on, but did enough to win. A lot of it can be attributed to inexperienced players, thinking too much out on the field and not playing as fast as they can, but that will come with playing time.”
For Park Rapids, Walen finished with 18 carries for 204 yards and one touchdown. Morris rushed 10 times for 54 yards and was 9-11 with 111 passing yards. The Panthers finished with 371 yards.
Fergus was led by Babolian, who had 17 carries for 166 yards and a pair of scores. King had six rushes for 26 yards and also two receptions for 82 yards. The Otters had 306 yards of offense in the game.
“Manteufel has put in a lot of time into his kicking game over the summer,” said Olson. “We’ve been blessed with having a great relationship with the soccer program and having a kicker that we can count on.”
Now at 1-1 on the season, the Otters will be back at home next Friday (Sept. 16), hosting Pequot Lakes.