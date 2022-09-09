Pushing

Otters Griffin Babolian (center) pinballs his way towards the end zone, as Jack Ratz, 13, looks on. Babolian would score on the run, giving Fergus their first touchdown of the game. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Welcoming in the Park Rapids Area Panthers to Otter Stadium for their home opener, on Sept. 9, the Fergus Falls Otters football team got some late magic to come away with a thrilling 17-14 victory. The contest started out like a track meet before the two defenses settled in.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?