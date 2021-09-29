The M State football team lost a nail-biter Saturday at home against Itasca Community College 43-40 by way of a 30-yard field goal in the final stanza of the game that sealed the Spartans’ fate.
In the first quarter Itasca jumped out to a 6-0 lead after scoring on the first possession of the game which lasted eight plays and capped off a 57-yard drive. M State responded with a 3-yard touchdown run by QB Brad Young. After making the extra-point kick Carsen McKnight would give the Spartans the lead 7-6. After the Spartans’ Logan Buress recovered an Itasca fumble at M State’s 41-yard line Rondarius Gregory would capitalize on the turnover by giving his team excellent field position after a 51-yard run. Young would punch it in the end zone on a short scamper and after another McKnight extra-point kick the Spartans would enjoy a 14-6 lead to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter there were more fireworks as Spartans QB Young connected with Jonathan Griffin on a 99-yard touchdown pass after an Itasca punt put them on their own 1-yard line. After McKnight connected on the point after it looked like the Spartans were on their way to putting Itasca on ice increasing their lead to 21-6.
Itasca answered by putting together a 75-yard drive — scoring on a 14-yard pass. The Vikings would make good on the point after cutting into the Spartans’ lead 21-13 as the game’s momentum began to swing in their favor. After a blocked Spartan punt during the next series that resulted in a safety to bring the score to 21-15 the Vikings offense kept churning, scoring again to end the drive on a 5-yard run followed by the extra point to take the lead 22-21. After stopping M State’s offense in the next series Itasca would increase their lead to 29-21 on a 10-play, 60-yard scoring drive that ended on a 2-yard touchdown run followed by the point-after kick.
The Spartans, proving they had plenty of fight left to give, would punch back after Young left the game due to a knee injury when third-string QB Kelo Logova connected with Jallah Zeze for a 60-yard touchdown pass. The Spartans would miss the extra two to tie trailing the Vikings 29-27.
The final score of the break would come by way of an Itasca 30-yard field goal to increase their lead going into halftime up 32-27.
After the break the two teams would switch up gears with neither being able to score in the third quarter but that would all change in the fourth when the Spartans regained the lead on a 2-yard Gregory run after a William Black interception gave M State great field position. McKnight would make good on the point after and the Spartans would try to amp up their defense to hold onto a 40-32 lead with 5:26 left to play.
With M State’s DeShawn Carter intercepting the ball in the next series it looked as though the Spartans had the game in the bag but a fumble looked to give Itasca a reprieve. To make sure the turnover wasn’t in vain the Vikings then marched 74 yards in 15 plays to score on a 5-yard pass. After tying the game at 40-40 on the two-point conversion the Spartans looked like they were going to have the chance at some last game heroics until an interception put the Vikings on the Spartans’ own 16-yard line with seconds hanging on the clock. The Vikings were able to pound the ball down into the Spartans 10-yard line to set up Itasca’s kicker for a 30-yard field goal to win the game.
M State’s passing game put up 244 yards through the air while rushing for 163 yards gaining 407 yards of total offense. Gregory led the Spartans running game rushing for 139 yards on 18 carries including six receptions for 56 yards. Jonathan Griffin led M State’s receivers with two receptions for 120 yards while third-string QB Logova went 9-for-16 passing for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
M State now falls to 3-2 as they look to rebound on the road against Rochester Saturday at 7 p.m.
