Late push gives Bulldogs victory over Menahga

In a game that was played at Newman Outdoor Field, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball squad found themselves knotted up with the Menahga Braves at four after four innings. A pair of late runs scored by the Bulldogs would secure a hard fought 6-4 victory.
OTC got the scoring going with a run in the bottom of the first inning, as Jayden Harig drove in Tyson Misegades on a fielder’s choice.
The lead would increase to 4-0 in the third. Misegades singled and Gavin Pausch doubled to start the frame. After an intentional walk, Harig drove in two on a single. A sacrifice fly later in the inning drove in another run.
Menahga came storming back with a four run fourth, aided by a couple of Bulldog errors.
OTC coach Ryan Hendrickson mentioned, "The fourth got a little tough for us but ultimately we were able to close the inning out and get back on track."
Noah Link gave the Bulldogs the lead back with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning and then they would get an insurance run in the sixth.
Lane Dilly pitched the first four innings for OTC. He gave up four hits, four runs (none earned), with three walks and four strikeouts. Link tossed the final three innings and did not allow a hit.
"He (Link) has come in relief this year in a couple really tough spots and has done a fantastic job," said assistant coach Dakota Aeling.
Harig finished with three hits and three RBIs. Misegades also had three hits and two runs scored.
Coach Hendrickson credits Dilly with being a tough hard nose kid, "Lane was a true bulldog on the mound. He battled through long counts and a couple errors behind him. He kept pounding the strike zone and put us in a spot to get things done!"
Next up will be senior night for OTC. They take on Parkers Prairie, on May 18.
