Hosting the Breckenridge Bucks on July 10, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team broke up a late tie to win 6-3.
The Canes struck first, as Darin Stanislawski drove in Sean McGuire in the first inning. Another run was added in the third, with Alex Hensch hitting a solo home run. It would then become 3-0, as McGuire picked up an RBI double, scoring Pete Gaustad.
Breckenridge answered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning, including two on an infield error.
With the contest locked at 3, Fergus would answer with three runs of their own in the seventh. Alex Hexum led off the inning with a single, he would then score on a double by Thomas Bosek. Austin Stanislawski singled and stole second, which was followed by a two-run single by McGuire.
Darin went eight strong innings for FF. He scattered seven hits, hit two batters and struck out 14. Dan Revering came on and pitched a scoreless ninth.
Offensively, McGuire was 2-5 with three RBIs, Hensch was 2-5 with a stolen base and the home run and Tosten Mann was 2-5 with a double.
