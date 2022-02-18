In a Central Lakes Conference (CLC) clash on Thursday night, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team picked up a 66-57 victory against the Willmar Cardinals. Fergus Falls jumped out to an early 14-2 lead and held the advantage at halftime, 35-25.
The Otters continued to lead by double digits over the first five to six minutes of the second half. Willmar then chipped away and tied the contest at 48. After the game was tied, Fergus Falls finished the match on an 18-9 run.
“We went on a run at the end that was much needed,” said Otters coach Josh Steer. “Any time that you have a battle like that on the road towards the end of the year, it’s going to help you on the way and make a playoff push.”
Ellie Colbeck finished with 25 points in the game, including 8/8 at the free throw line. Tori Ratz hit six three-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points in the game. Ainsley Hanson was also in double-digits, scoring 10 points on the night.
“I thought Hanson did a good job of attacking tonight,” mentioned Steer. “Even from the perimeter, she needed just a few dribbles, got to the basket and finished well.”
The two teams split their regular season series, as each team won on the road.
The win moved the Otters to 17-5 on the season and 10-2 in CLC play. They will host Saint Cloud Crush on Feb. 19.
