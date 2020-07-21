WHEATON — The Fergus Falls 14/15U Team Swanson baseball team attempted a rally against hosting Wheaton Monday, but two late runs allowed the home team to come away with an 8-7 win.
Wheaton would jump on the Fergus Falls pitching early as they scored four runs in the first inning and one in the second. Team Swanson would recover slowly as they plated two runs in the third and four in the fourth. Wheaton would sneak across one run in the home half of the fourth to knot the game 6-6.
Fergus Falls would regain the lead with a run in the fifth, but Wheaton responded in the bottom of the sixth with two runs of their own and a strong defensive effort in the seventh to seal the game.
Kellen Stenstrom led Fergus Falls at the plate with three hits and an RBI, while Gavin Pausch, Abe Hylden and Brandon Brown each had multiple hits in the game.
Jack Horgen started for Team Swanson pitching 2 2/3 innings, striking out five and allowing five runs on eight hits. Pausch and Stenstrom would each come in relief to finish the game.
