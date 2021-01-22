BARRETT — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team kicked off its season Thursday welcoming in New London-Spicer. The visiting Wildcats would spoil the Knights opener as they picked up a 55-51 victory.
This was one of the best games I have been a part of in the fact that it was full of mini games within the game,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “If you are a true basketball fan, this was a game for you. It did not go our way in the end, but I am proud of the way our team played. There are things to clean up a little to make us a better team and it absolutely sucks losing, but this game will help us get to where we need to be later.”
Lexi Bright led the Knights in scoring with 28 points, while Elizabeth Rustan chipped in 10 tallies.
The Knights will continue their homestand as they welcome in Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
