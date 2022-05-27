BRINGING THE HEAT: Bo Bring delivers home in a contest early this week against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Bring and the Otters have their sights set on the postseason, after a busy final week of the regular season.
Hosting the Prowlers of Thief River Falls on May 26, the Fergus Falls Otters baseball squad rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win 9-3 on senior night.
The visitors scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Fergus answered, as Carter Thielke doubled and was brought home on an RBI single by Issac Johnson. Thief would then tally on another run in the third inning, to claim a 3-1 advantage.
With that score going into the bottom of fifth, the Otters loaded the bases with a pair of singles and an error. Johnson stroked a one out single, to score two runs and he was followed by an RBI single by Carston Fronning. Another error led to the fourth run of the inning, as the Otters now held a 5-3 advantage.
The Prowlers went 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth inning and Fergus erupted in the home half, with four more runs. The highlight hit was a two-run double from Johnson.
“What a great night at Legion Field,” stated Otters coach Kevin Pearson. “Hitting is contagious. We hope to continue our production in our last two at-bats into our upcoming games!”
Johnson finished 3-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Thielke was 3-3 with three runs scored and both Cole Zierden and Fronning scored twice.
Colin Becker went six strong innings for Fergus. He gave up five hits and two walks, allowing one earned run and struck out seven. Fronning came in and closed the door in the seventh inning.
It was the fourth win of the season, as Fergus will wrap up regular season play on May 27, at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Thief River Falls 2 0 1 0 0 0 0
Fergus Falls 1 0 0 0 4 4 x
FERGUS FALLS HITTING: Carter Thielke 3-3, 3 R, BB; Cole Zierden 1-3, 2 R; Carston Fronning 0-3, 2 R, BB, K; Isaac Johnson 3-4, 5 RBI, 2 R; Colin Becker 1-2, 2 RBI; Ben Swanson 0-4, RBI; Andrew Johnson 1-4, K; Owen Krueger 0-2; Ethan Gronwold 1-3, K.
