The Little Eight Conference recently announced its conference volleyball awards. Brandon-Evansville went undefeated (6-0) in conference play and won the LEC title. The Chargers’ Bailey Schaefer was named conference MVP and head coach Kelly Olson received Coach of the Year honors.

Area players receiving first team all-conference were Schaefer, Mikenna Pattrin and Korrie Randt for Brandon-Evansville, Hillcrest’s Mackenzie Foss, Grace VanErp and Kate Christensen of Battle Lake and Brooke Hovland of Underwood. The second team included Underwood’s Josey Bugbee, Reese Richards and Brianna Evavold, and Kenadi Carlsrud of Rothsay.

Honorable mentions went to Audra Ewan and Madi Foss of Hillcrest, Ryleigh Brendmoen and Celi Nelson of Ashby, Kylee Dingwall and Grace Otto of Brandon-Evansville, Underwood’s Amber Frigaard and Battle Lake’s Leah Koltes.

