The Little Eight Conference recently announced its conference volleyball awards. Brandon-Evansville went undefeated (6-0) in conference play and won the LEC title. The Chargers’ Bailey Schaefer was named conference MVP and head coach Kelly Olson received Coach of the Year honors.
Area players receiving first team all-conference were Schaefer, Mikenna Pattrin and Korrie Randt for Brandon-Evansville, Hillcrest’s Mackenzie Foss, Grace VanErp and Kate Christensen of Battle Lake and Brooke Hovland of Underwood. The second team included Underwood’s Josey Bugbee, Reese Richards and Brianna Evavold, and Kenadi Carlsrud of Rothsay.
Honorable mentions went to Audra Ewan and Madi Foss of Hillcrest, Ryleigh Brendmoen and Celi Nelson of Ashby, Kylee Dingwall and Grace Otto of Brandon-Evansville, Underwood’s Amber Frigaard and Battle Lake’s Leah Koltes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.