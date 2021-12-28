It was so cold that the referees couldn’t blow their whistles, and the band didn’t play at halftime. Neither team had 200 yards of offense in the game. Today, over a half million people claim they were there.
This weekend marks the anniversary of the 1967 NFL Championship game in Green Bay, dubbed the “Ice Bowl” for its bone-chilling temperatures. The Packers captured their third straight league title with a 21-17 victory over Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967 in the contest, the coldest in NFL history and one of the most dramatic.
It was the Titletown era in Green Bay, with some of the legendary names of pro football history. Vince Lombardi was in his ninth (and, ultimately, final) season on the Packer sideline, with a longtime nucleus of Hall of Famers like quarterback Bart Starr, linebacker Ray Nitschke, and stalwarts on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Green Bay fullback Chuck Mercein, however, was relatively new in town. He had just joined the Packers on November 9 after being cut by the New York Giants. Mercein was about ready to sign with Washington when Lombardi called.
“Lombardi’s starting backs, Elijah Pitts and Jim Grabowski, were down with injuries, and he asked me if I’d consider Green Bay,” recalled Mercein, 78. “I was very grateful at the chance. I mean, the opportunity to play for the world champion Packers was right there. I jumped at it.” Mercein ended up carrying only fourteen times in the regular-season.
The Packers were in the twilight of the glorious Lombardi run, coming off their second consecutive NFL title and fourth in six years. They had also won the first-ever Super Bowl (then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game) the previous January, which was secondary to Lombardi.
“He preached to us all the time about the importance of winning a third straight NFL title,” said Mercein. “That was going to cement the Packer legacy. No other team had won three NFL titles in a row before that, and it hasn’t happened since. The Super Bowl was really just an exhibition at the time, not as important as winning an NFL title.”
Age was finally catching up with the Packers in 1967, and the team struggled to a 9-4-1 record amid a myriad of injuries. A win over the Rams in the Western Conference playoff on December 23 set up a rematch of the previous year’s NFL title game, a 34-27 Green Bay win in Dallas.
With the 1966 game fresh in everyone’s minds, star-studded lineups on both teams, and a pair of coaching titans in Lombardi and the Cowboys’ Tom Landry, there was plenty of anticipation for New Year’s Eve in Green Bay. On the day before the 1967 title tilt, the temperature was relatively mild in Green Bay, but a massive cold front was expected overnight.
Lombardi, ever known for his preparation, was ready for the challenge. He had spent $80,000 to install an electric grid under the Lambeau Field turf to keep the ground from freezing. Oddly, the system was purchased from a nephew of George Halas, the longtime coach of the archrival Chicago Bears.
No one, though, expected the severity of the cold front, which plunged the Upper Midwest into an icebox. The game time temperature in Green Bay on that New Year’s Eve would be minus-13 degrees – the lowest in NFL history. A heady northwest breeze dropped the wind chill to a numbing minus-46 degrees.
A Milwaukee native who grew up in Chicago, Mercein was used to cold weather – to a point. “I walked back and forth to school in all kinds of conditions. I remember one morning when it was 20 below,” he chuckled. “But I’d never played in anything like that.”
Some Packers realized the depths of the temperatures on their way to Sunday morning church services. A few of the Cowboys, also returning from worship, were stunned at the temperatures, including one who threw a cup of water at the inside of the hotel window – only to watch it freeze before it reached the sill. Other Dallas players reportedly learned of the weather conditions in the wake-up calls at their hotel.
“(Packer safety) Willie Wood was a warm-weather guy, and he didn’t think the game should be played,” said Mercein. “He wasn’t alone in that.” But the forecasts for the next few days were little better, and even in that era, television and logistics of moving the game were too much.
Lombardi refused to let his players wear gloves. The grounds crew erected makeshift shelters of tarpaulins and sheets of plastic over each bench, with butane heaters adding some warmth.
However, the vaunted heating system proved ineffective when the tarp covering the field was pulled back. The moisture that had collected between the tarp and the ground froze almost instantly, creating a slick, icy playing surface. Though some of the Cowboys and others have speculated that Lombardi purposely turned off the system, Packer insiders staunchly dispute that claim.
Meanwhile, the players coped as best they could. “Of course it was cold, but I tried not to think about it much,” said Mercein. “I had a job to do. I wanted to contribute, and play the best game I could.”
Mercein noticed one effect of the Ice Bowl in the shower after the game. “There was this one instance early in the game, when I was on the ground and got kicked in the left arm,” he said. “That sort of thing happened all the time. But my arm was very, very numb.
“I had suffered a hematoma, a deep bruise,” continued Mercein. “I was in the shower afterward, and my left arm swelled to about twice the size of my right arm. I realized that the cold had worked as a sort of ice pack, and kept the swelling down through the game.”
A capacity crowd of 50,861 cheered the Packers through the misery. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported a total of nineteen cases of frostbite at local hospitals over the next 24 hours, and added that several ambulance and rescue calls were made through the game, but reports of at least one death in the stands during the afternoon are debated today.
With the press box windows freezing, workers were sent across the street to a Mobil station to buy antifreeze, which was squirted on the windows to remove the frost. The officiating crew learned of the danger when one tried to blow his whistle on the first play, only to find it frozen to his lip. When he pulled it away, a chunk of skin came with it, causing blood to flow.
“That was the last of the whistles,” said Mercein. “They didn’t blow them for the rest of the game. The referee would just say ‘stop,’ and we would.”
There was cause for celebration for the home crowd early on, as Starr connected on scoring passes with end Boyd Dowler in each of the first two quarters for a 14-0 lead. However, Dallas returned a Starr fumble seven yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and kicked a late field goal to cut the lead to 14-10 at the intermission.
The halftime entertainment, a performance by the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse Marching Band, was cancelled because of the weather. After the band’s practice at 10 a.m. that morning, eleven members ended up at the hospital.
The elements kept either team from effectively moving the ball, particularly as conditions deteriorated in the second half. Green Bay held a 195-192 advantage in total yards on the afternoon, with an 18-11 lead in first downs. Starr was sacked eight times by an aggressive Dallas pass rush.
“We weren’t doing a damn thing on offense in the second half,” remarked Mercein. “We were totally inept, and had a bunch of three-and-outs. We couldn’t move the ball at all, couldn’t get anything going.”
The score was still 14-10 after three quarters, but Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith handed off to Dan Reeves on the first play of the fourth quarter. Reeves ran to his left, pulled the Packer defense with him, and hit Lance Rentzel on the option with what proved to be a 50-yard scoring play and a 17-14 Dallas lead.
As the game wore on, Lombardi’s goal of a third straight title was in clear jeopardy. “I wouldn’t say we were nervous on the sideline, but we were concerned,” recalled Mercein. “We couldn’t move the ball at all, and it was getting later and later.”
Finally, Green Bay took over at its own 32 with 4:54 remaining. In some of the seminal moments in NFL history, the Packers ground their way down the field, and Starr found Mercein with a 19-yard pass to set up Green Bay at the Dallas 11 with two minutes left.
Mercein – who accounted for 34 of the 68 yards on the final drive – then carried the ball eight yards to the three-yard line. “I was really excited on that drive,” said Mercein. “I’d wanted to contribute, and here I was, with that chance.
“That drive was the culmination of all that Lombardi had worked us for,” mused Mercein. “All of that preparation, all of that training and conditioning, it was all right there.”
However, halfback Donny Anderson was stopped on two straight plays, leaving the Packers at the one-yard line with 16 seconds left and no timeouts. A field goal would have tied the game, but the Packers – and Starr — had other ideas.
He called timeout and asked the linemen if they could keep their footing for a play called Brown Right 31-Wedge, where the back would go between the center and right guard. Starr then trotted to Lombardi on the sideline to discuss the call, but the quarterback wanted to keep the ball himself on the play. Starr later recalled that Lombardi said, “Run it and let’s get the hell out of here.”
“I thought I was going to get the ball, and score the winning touchdown,” recalled Mercein. “But Bart was concerned that something might go wrong on a running play, and time would run out. Donny had slipped on the takeoff on the second play, and Bart was worried that would happen again in the conditions.”
Starr did not tell anyone else in the huddle of his decision to sneak. “We didn’t even have a quarterback sneak in the playbook,” said Mercein. “I thought I was getting the ball until I saw that Bart didn’t turn toward me after the snap.”
Starr’s sneak gave Green Bay a 17-14 win and its cherished third straight NFL championship. Some have since argued that the Packers’ offensive line jumped, and the play shouldn’t have counted.
“I threw my hands up, and there’s this iconic photo in which everyone thinks I’m signaling touchdown,” continued Mercein. “But I was actually trying to show the officials that I wasn’t pushing Bart into the end zone, which would have been a penalty.”
Afterward, the Green Bay locker room was rather muted. “It was much quieter than people think,” said Mercein. “People were just exhausted, and relieved. There had been a lot of anxiety that day, and there was this sense of tremendous relief afterward.” Players on both sides complained of severe frostbite.
Two weeks later, Green Bay won its second straight Super Bowl, but it was anticlimactic. “What was most important was the third straight NFL title,” said Mercein. “My championship ring has three diamonds in it, one for each NFL title. Not two diamonds for the Super Bowls, like you might think. But three.”
The Ice Bowl would prove to be Lombardi’s last game at Lambeau, as he moved upstairs the following February. He later spent a season on the sidelines in Washington before his death in 1970.
Meanwhile, the Ice Bowl has become the stuff of sports legend. “I’ve been asked about that game around 500,000 times, and probably that many people also claim they were in attendance that day,” laughed Mercein. “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been asked about it, I’d be a rich, rich man. My kids always tease me, saying that game will never die.
“The late Steve Sabol (of NFL Films) was a good friend of mine, and he thought the Ice Bowl was the greatest NFL game ever played,” remarked Mercein. “Steve also told me the Ice Bowl was the most replayed game on NFL Films. It’s very humbling to have been a part of it, fifty years later.”
Tom Emery is a freelance writer and historical researcher from Carlinville, Ill. He may be reached at 217-710-8392 or ilcivilwar@yahoo.com.