Lifelong enjoyment of nordic skiing made possible by volunteers

On a beautiful and sunny day this past February, 28 kids ages 5-14 donned their buffs and cross-country skis and claimed a spot at the spray painted starting line for the inaugural Otter Pups Ski Races. The snow at Kirkbride Park had been expertly groomed for the event, just as it had all winter, offering a one-mile ski trail to the community and visitors, free of charge. Many of the kids racing had learned and practiced their ski technique in the Otter Tail Youth Ski League every Sunday afternoon leading up to race day. The kids racing that day didn’t have to look far for inspiration with Otter Nordic Ski Team athletes on hand to guide young skiers around the course and cheer them on. Whether or not these youngsters race competitively for the Fergus Falls Otters in a few years themselves, the hope is that they will continue to enjoy the benefits of cross-country skiing throughout their lifetime.
Many volunteers – experienced lifelong skiers wanting to share their expertise, novices excited to be part of a wonderful community, parents eager to get kids outdoors in the winter—ensure that Nordic skiing can be enjoyed by Fergus Falls citizens of all ages. Three community members were honored as Volunteers of the Year by Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association (OTNSA) at the annual meeting on Apr. 16.
Paul Mayer - Community Nordic
Paul Mayer was awarded Volunteer of the Year for his tireless efforts in supporting community-based Nordic initiatives of OTNSA. As one of the two volunteers making sure the trail is in great condition during the ski season, Paul could often be found at the Kirkbride during his lunch hours inspecting snow conditions or after work grooming the trail.
The Kirkbride Park Ski trail was made possible by a partnership between OTNSA and the City of Fergus Falls. In addition to the free Otter Pups race, the trail is the location of adult Nordic ski lessons and workshops, as well as the annual candlelight ski and snowshoe event, where OTNSA provides skis for kids to give skiing a try as well as hot chocolate and fire pits.
In addition to his work maintaining the trail, Paul has worked hard to find and apply for grants and other funding opportunities that will provide much-needed support to OTNSA’s efforts.
Katrina Mouser - Otter Tail Youth Ski League
Katrina Mouser was honored as Volunteer of the Year for her leadership of Otter Tail Youth Ski League. Area kids in first through sixth grade that are interested in learning to cross country ski can learn right here in Fergus Falls thanks to the Otter Tail Youth Ski League, a program of the Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association in partnership with Minnesota Youth Ski League. 70 youth skiers were provided cross country skis, boots, poles and coaching in classical and skate skiing for eight weeks. Katrina and her team of volunteers make adventure and magic possible for kids, even when winter can be its most challenging.
Jeremy Erickson - Otter Nordic Ski Team
Fergus Falls Public School student-athletes can choose to train and compete on the snow due in part to the advocacy of Jeremy Erickson. From 1997-2018, junior high and high school skiers competed as the Otter Tail Nordic Ski Team and operated as a club sport under Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association. The Ski Association funded everything from busing 7-12th grade athletes to competition to coaching pay through fundraising.
Jeremy worked with Fergus Falls Public School to incorporate the ski team as a school sport which was achieved in 2018. This partnership guarantees sustained resources and support for the youth athletes and the Nordic Ski program. The Otter Nordic Ski Team is still supported by Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association as a booster organization. Jeremy has volunteered countless hours with three kids that have been and are involved in Otter Nordic and was presented the Volunteer of the Year for his years of dedication to the Otter Nordic Ski Team.
In appreciation of their service, Paul, Katrina and Jeremy received HotHands Toe, Hand and Body Warmer Variety Packs, sure to come in handy next winter.
Otter Tail Nordic Ski Association is a nonprofit organization promoting the enjoyment and benefits of Nordic skiing for all ages in the Fergus Falls area since 1997. OTNSA has a three-limb approach to this mission that includes supporting Community Nordic Initiatives, Otter Tail Youth Ski League, and Otter Nordic Ski Team. Connect with us by emailing ottertailnordic@gmail.com.
