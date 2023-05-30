 Skip to main content
Lifelong enjoyment of nordic skiing made possible by volunteers

Volunteers of the year

Left to right: Katrina Mouser, Jeremy Erickson, Paul Mayer and Samantha VanWechel-Meyer.

 Carl Hauser Daily Journal Media

On a beautiful and sunny day this past February, 28 kids ages 5-14 donned their buffs and cross-country skis and claimed a spot at the spray painted starting line for the inaugural Otter Pups Ski Races. The snow at Kirkbride Park had been expertly groomed for the event, just as it had all winter, offering a one-mile ski trail to the community and visitors, free of charge. Many of the kids racing had learned and practiced their ski technique in the Otter Tail Youth Ski League every Sunday afternoon leading up to race day. The kids racing that day didn’t have to look far for inspiration with Otter Nordic Ski Team athletes on hand to guide young skiers around the course and cheer them on. Whether or not these youngsters race competitively for the Fergus Falls Otters in a few years themselves, the hope is that they will continue to enjoy the benefits of cross-country skiing throughout their lifetime.



An error occurred