Lights, camera, swim!

The Fergus Falls synchronized swim team is gearing up for their annual show, and are excited to perform for the community.
This year's theme: “Back to the 80s.”
“The audience will enjoy both the music and the show,” says Amanda Thormodson, who has 20 plus years of coaching experience. “There are a ton of big names and artists that everyone will recognize.”
As far as deciding what theme to use each year, Thormodson explains: “I keep an eye on what other programs in the area are doing (such as figure skating) so we don’t duplicate themes and music in the same year. We are looking for a theme that still allows for a variety of music.”
Over the years, she has kept a running list of themes the swimmers have used/chosen, to make sure to keep things different each year. A few decades ago, themes were more wide open and that led to wider swaths of music.
“I am always searching for different ideas for themes,” states Thormodson.
Preparation.
The synchronized swimmers have a junior club (fifth through eighth grade) and a senior club (ninth through 12th). Practice begins in November, with the junior club meeting just a handful of times. It is also for newcomers to see if they are interested in sticking with the program and also for the senior club, flexibility of other events are going on or if a practice needs to be canceled.
“Once we return from winter break, we try to have our theme set by the end of January, then our music set by the end of February,” mentions Thormodson. “This year, March was a rollercoaster for practices, as we had to cancel five different times.”
New stunts have been added into this year's show, new for the performers and audience alike.
Performances.
This year's performances will be held on Apr. 21-23. Showtimes for Apr. 21 and 22 are at 7:30 p.m., with the Apr. 23 show being at 4:30 p.m., all at the Kennedy Secondary School pool. Tickets are available in advance and can be purchased through the Community Education department at the Roosevelt Education Center, 340 Friberg Avenue, Fergus Falls. Cost is seven dollars for adults and four for students. Advance tickets are not show specific and tickets will also be available at the door.
“We have 15-20 girls in each club or 35-50 total, plus any boys swimmers who want to join for the duet parts,” says Thormodson. “We invite everyone to come and watch our performances.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone