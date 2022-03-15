The Little Eight Conference has presented its annual awards for both boys and girls basketball.
For the girls, the Underwood Rockets won the conference with a 12-0 record. Their head coach, Brain Hovland, was named coach of the year. Battle Lake senior Grace VanErp was named the conference most valuable player.
All-Conference members for the girls include: from Battle Lake, VanErp, Ady Tysdal and Morgan Malone. Underwood: Mo Bugbee, Liz Lukken, Ezrah Baker and Kallyn Grove. Parkers Prairie: Kad Wehking and Cora Johnson. Brandon-Evansville: Olivia Otto and Kylee Dingwall. Hillcrest: Madi Ballweg and Madi Foss. Rothsay: Kenadi Carlsrud. Ashby: Celi Nelson.
On the boys side, Ashby and Battle Lake shared the conference title, with 11-1 records. Randy Dorn, coach for Battle Lake, was named coach of the year and Hillcrest senior Sam Brumfield was named most valuable player.
Joining Sam on the All-Conference first team is Jacob Cook, of Ashby, Jack Mekalson, of Battle Lake, Tanner Heier, of Rothsay and Mason Arens, of Parkers Prairie.
On the second team is Titus Fuller, Dezmond White and Tyler Bitzan, of Brandon-Evansville, Hunter Norby and Torin Olson, of Ashby.
Third team representatives included Justin Peterson and Noah Brumfield, of Hillcrest, Cole Koep and Jake Wagner, of Parkers Prairie and Drew Evavold, of Underwood.
