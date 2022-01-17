An early goal on Saturday propelled the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team to a 5-1 home win against the Little Falls Flyers. Kellen Stenstrom got the Otters on the board at the 1:10 mark of the first period, whacking a puck out of the air and into the back of the net. He was assisted on the play by Michael DeBrito.
Later on in the first period, in what would eventually be the game winning goal, Shane Zierden scored a power play goal at the 7:39 mark. Once again Debrito tallied the assist. Both teams would skate out the period with the Otters holding the 2-0 advantage.
The Flyers came out and controlled the early stages of the second period, eventually breaking through with their lone goal at the 3:42 mark. It seemed the high powered offense of Little Falls was starting to churn things out, but the Otters quelled the rally with three goals in under three minutes in the second period.
DeBrito scored at the 5:05 mark with an assist going to Andrew Johnson and then DeBrito again at the 7:25 mark, with Stenstrom tallying the assist. Just seven seconds after DeBrito’s second, Stenstrom got his second goal, with Johnson and Zierden assisting.
Fergus Falls played a sound game defensively and goalie Ben Swanson stopped 28 of 29 shots faced.
“Tonight I thought we did a really nice job in all areas of the rink,” said coach Mike Donaghue, “we had guys demanding the puck, that’s something we’ve really been working on, about communication out on the ice and it was fun to hear/see that today.”
It was the first loss of the season for the visiting Flyers, who had come in with a 15-0-0 record. Meanwhile, the victory snapped a three game losing streak for the Otters, who improved to 10-5. Fergus Falls will host Crookston on Jan. 18, for their next game.
