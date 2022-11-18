Local gymnasts start competition season on a high note

A few of the youthful gymnasts on the BGC Xcel Gold team, from left to right: Ailie Jennen, Mia Jennen, Delia Vigesaa, Morgan Erickson, Xiomara Jacobson, Logan Gaustad, Stella Griebe, Maci Cronk, Maddie Duenow, Anna Roehl, Myla Fuchs, Jordyn Lundby and Norah Fear.
Local gymnasts from Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) competed in the first USA Gymnastics competition of their 2022-23 season. The season started off on a high note with both Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold levels taking first place in the team competition. In the individual competition, BGC gymnasts received 12 first-place awards for their performances on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and in all-around.
The “Flippin’ in the Fall Invite” was hosted in Fargo by American Gold Gymnastics. Twenty-seven BGC gymnasts competed against nearly 100 gymnasts from teams located around North Dakota.
For the 2022-23 competition season, BGC has two levels participating in the USA Gymnastics Xcel Program, Silver and Gold. The Silver team has 14 gymnasts and the Gold team has 13 gymnasts from Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities. Gymnasts will compete in six meets during their season across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
BGC Xcel Director, Nicole Schleske is proud of her gymnasts for starting their season on a positive note. Schleske said, “The first meet can be intimidating because it’s the first time they perform in front of a crowd this big, but they stayed focused and performed really well. I’m very proud of them!”
BGC Gym Owner Tiffany Jennen said, “Flippin in the Fall is a special meet to watch our gymnasts compete in because it’s hosted by the gym where I grew up learning gymnastics. It’s a full circle moment going from being the gymnast competing to now being the coach and seeing our gymnasts succeed.”
BGC is looking forward to the rest of its competition season and continued success for its gymnasts. More information about Balance Gymnastics Center’s competitive season and other programs can be found at www.balancegymnasticscenter.com.
About Balance Gymnastics Center
Balance Gymnastics Center is a gymnastics and youth fitness facility located at 226 East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. BGC’s mission is to enrich lives through gymnastics by being a place of joy, friendship, and learning for the Fergus Falls community and surrounding areas. A variety of programs and events are offered at BGC for children between the ages of 18 months and 18 years. Programming and events include recreational gymnastics and cheerleading, competitive gymnastics, homeschool fitness, open gym, birthday parties and more.
