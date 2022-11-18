 Skip to main content
Local gymnasts start competition season on a high note

A few of the youthful gymnasts on the BGC Xcel Gold team, from left to right: Ailie Jennen, Mia Jennen, Delia Vigesaa, Morgan Erickson, Xiomara Jacobson, Logan Gaustad, Stella Griebe, Maci Cronk, Maddie Duenow, Anna Roehl, Myla Fuchs, Jordyn Lundby and Norah Fear.

Local gymnasts from Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) competed in the first USA Gymnastics competition of their 2022-23 season. The season started off on a high note with both Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold levels taking first place in the team competition. In the individual competition, BGC gymnasts received 12 first-place awards for their performances on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and in all-around.



