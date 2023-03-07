Local gymnasts top the podium at St. Cloud competition

Local gymnasts from Balance Gymnastics Center (BGC) showed a strong performance in their USA Gymnastics competition on Feb. 25. Both Xcel Silver and Xcel Gold levels earned first place in the team competition. In the individual competition, BGC gymnasts received 13 first-place and 12 second-place awards for their performances on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and in all-around.
The Tropical Twist Invitational competition was hosted in St. Cloud by Granite City Gymnastics. 27 BGC gymnasts competed against more than 100 gymnasts from teams located around Minnesota.
For the 2022-2023 competition season, BGC has two levels participating in the USA Gymnastics Xcel Program, Silver and Gold. The Silver team has 14 gymnasts and the Gold team has 13 gymnasts from Fergus Falls and the surrounding communities. Gymnasts will compete in six meets during their season across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Tropical Twist Invitational was their fourth meet of the season.
BGC Gym Owner Tiffany Jennen said, “Our gymnasts have competed at the Tropical Twist Invitational for many years and it’s always a super fun and successful competition. We’re seeing all their hard work in the gym pay off with strong performances and positive recognition on the podium, which is really rewarding for the athletes and our coaches ...”
BGC is looking forward to the rest of its competition season and continued success for its gymnasts. Find more information about Balance Gymnastics Center’s competitive season and other programs at www.balancegymnasticscenter.com.
Balance Gymnastics Center is a gymnastics and youth fitness facility located at 226 East Lincoln Avenue in Fergus Falls. BGC’s mission is to enrich lives through gymnastics by being a place of joy, friendship, and learning for the Fergus Falls community and surrounding areas. A variety of programs and events are offered at BGC for children between the ages of 18 months and 18 years. Programming and events include recreational gymnastics and cheerleading, competitive gymnastics, homeschool fitness, open gym, birthday parties and more.
