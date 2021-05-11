The second week of racing at I-94 Sure Step Speedway got underway Friday with two local racers taking the checkered flag.
Fergus Falls’ Sam Zender won the Late Model race, while Travis Saurer of Elizabeth won the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds race.
Other race winners included Devin Goulet (Short Tracker), Ryan Mikkelson (WISSOTA Late Model), Kyle Dykhoff (WISSOTA Street Stock) and Tyler Peterson (WISSOTA Modifieds).
Another regular race night kicks off Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m.
Viessman Late Model
1. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Brad Staples, Herman; 4. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 5. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 6. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 7. Derek Quinn, Brandon; 8. Doug Walsh, Watertown, South Dakota; 9. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 10. Andrew Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 11. Blake Saathoff, Alexandria; 12. Mike Hart, Erhard; 13. Jarrett Huus, Fergus Falls.
Short Tracker
1. Devin Goulet, Fargo; 2. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 3. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 4. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 5. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 6. Travis Roush, New York Mills; 7. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 8. Casey Stremick, Harwood, North Dakota; 9. Brent Engler, Barrett; 10. Wade Bergerud, Dalton; 11. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 12. Mike Hart, Erhard; 13. Adrian Kubitz, Ottertail; 14. Danielle Jennen, Fergus Falls; 15. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 16. Robert Hosking, Fargo; 17. Christian Kast, Fairmount, North Dakota; 18. David Wahl, Fergus Falls; 19. Katelyn Warner, Starbuck; 20. Jake Karch, Fergus Falls; 21. Jason Kast, Fairmont, North Dakota; 22. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 23. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 24. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 25. Todd Stevens, Carlos.
WISSOTA Late Model
1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 3. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 4. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 5. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 6. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 7. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton; 8. Dan Dowling, Davenport, North Dakota; 9. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 10. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 11. Harry Johnson, Breckenridge; 12. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota.
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
1. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 2. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 3. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 4. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 5. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 6. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 7. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 8. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 9. Mike Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 10. Jason Vejtruba, Atwater; 11. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 12. Tommy Nichols, Watertown, South Dakota; 13. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 14. Tate Blascyk, Kensington; 15. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 16. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 17. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 18. Jon Carlson, Brandon; 19. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 20. Scott Samuelson, Fergus Falls; DNS. Rick Norman, Underwood; DNS. Brad King, Erhard.
WISSOTA Modifieds
1. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 2. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 3. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 4. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 5. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 6. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 7. Brandon Dolman, Alexandria;8. Chris Mensen, Carlos; 9. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 10. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 11. Brent Pulskamp, Wahpeton; 12. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth.
WISSOTA Street Stock
1. Kyle Dykhoff, Starbuck; 2. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 3. Ryan Satter, Dent; 4. Billie Christ, Jamestown, North Dakota; 5. Jaden Christ, Jamestown, North Dakota; 6. Todd Carter, Lisbon, North Dakota; 7. Craig Gardner, Alexandria; 8. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 9. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 10. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 11. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 12. Tanner Horn, Wadena; 13. Brent Clemensen, Ashby; 14. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 15. Kenny Barber, Starbuck; 16. Avery Wendt, Brandon; 17. Kasey Ussatis, Nome, North Dakota; 18. Eric Riley, Morris.
