A second half surge allowed the hosting Bemidji Lumberjacks to pick up a 3-1 victory over the Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team Thursday.
The Lumberjacks scored a goal in the first 8 minutes of the game as they attack the Otters’ territory and crashed the net for a goal. Fergus Falls responded with 10 minutes remaining in the half as Ellie Andersen pounded a direct kick under the crossbar to tie the game before half.
In the second half, Bemidji grabbed and early lead and put the game on ice with their second goal of the half.
“The Otters held strong playing a solid defensive game,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “Svea Smestad played an amazing game as Bemidji put a lot of shots on net. She rose to the occasion, basically playing on one leg.”
The Otters will be back home Monday as they host the Moorhead Spuds at 7 p.m.
