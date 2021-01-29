The Fergus Falls boys’ swimming and diving team took on the Bemidji Lumberjacks in the pool Thursday. With both teams showcasing their talent, it would be the visitor that came away with a 89-79 victory.
“Very competitive meet tonight,” Otters head coach Randy Hansen said. “The boys swam really well with almost 20 best times. It certainly helps having a home meet. We were able to get our middle school swimmers into the meet and it was fun to see how much they have improved.”
Sean Edman led the way individually for the Otters as he took first in the 200 freestyle (1:58.58) and 100 freestyle (51.95). Teammates Logan Rott (100 breaststroke, 1:15.99), Ryan Aanerud (100 backstroke, 1:04.45) and William Nuss (diving, 101.10) also captured first-place finishes.
Other top individual performances for Fergus Falls were Adrian Blondeau in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:20.61), Tyler Kubela in the 50 freestyle (second, 24.14), Christian Reed in the 500 freestyle (second, 5:47.45) and 200 freestyle (third, 2:04.14), Micah Zosel in the 200 IM (second, 2:32.86) and 100 breaststroke (third, 1:18.70), Aanerud in the 200 IM (third, 2:33.29), Rott in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:11.22) and Matthew Tuel in the 500 freestyle (third, 6:10.62).
In the relay events, the the teams of Aanerud, Zosel, Rott and Kubela (1:57.01), and Blondeau, William Ness-Ludwig, Jacob Kettner and Tobin Childers (2:21.96) took first and third in the 200 medley. The 200 freestyle team of Edman, Kubela, Reed and Max Nacke (1:40.69) and the 400 freestyle team of Edman, Aanerud, Reed and Nacke (3:44.08) both had runner-up finishes.
The Otters will be back on the road as they travel to take on Park Rapids at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.