The 2020 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener celebration has been postponed until May 13-15, 2021. With that, the local planning committee announced the drawing for the Lund Boat raffle has been moved to May 8, 2021. The good news is people can still win the same brand-new Lund boat and the best news is the winner can fish from it during the 2021 fishing opener. The three-day event will be a countywide celebration of all things fishing and all things Otter Tail County.
The local planning committee also said raffle tickets that have been purchased are still valid for the new drawing date. They advise folks to hang onto their raffle ticket stubs. Despite the extension odds of winning will remain the same with only 5,000 raffle tickets being made available.
Lund Boats made a significant contribution by donating a new 1875 Impact XS with a 150 horsepower Mercury motor to be raffled. The prize package worth nearly $50,000. The boat is fully loaded with a Minn Kota Terrova 80-pound, 24 volt trolling motor, a Lowrance Ti2 7-inch graph fish locator, also included are a travel cover, stereo, three bank battery charger and three batteries driven on a ShoreLand’r trailer with spare tire and load guides. Many of the activities and events surrounding the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener are supported by donations and sponsorships.
Money raised from raffle ticket sales will fund many events such as the community picnic at Phelps Mill Park. The park will feature Department of Natural Resources (DNR) activities introducing families to the outdoors such as “I Can Fish” and “I Can Camp.” Local communities will have the chance to highlight their cities and service organizations. Anglers from all over the county are encouraged to participate in the online fishing derby. The event will showcase Otter Tail County as a great place to live, work and play.
Raffle tickets are still available for purchase at numerous locations in and around Otter Tail County. However, due to some businesses being closed, the list is changing. If you would prefer to purchase via mail, you could send a check made out to Otter Tail Lakes Country Association, in the amount of $20 to: 520 Fir Ave. W., Fergus Falls, MN 56537. For more information, visit mngovernorsopener.com. If you have any questions, please contact Erik Osberg, local planning committee chair, at 218-770-7848 or eosberg@co.ottertail.mn.us.
