M State advances to championship game, but at a cost

Putting their perfect record on the line, on Oct. 30, the M State Spartans football team battled with the Yellowjackets of Rochester Community and Technical College and came away with a tight 12-7 victory.
Both sides had multiple turnovers in the first half.
The Spartans got on the board first as Carsen McKnight knocked home a 21 yard field goal in the closing moments of the first quarter.
On their next possession, KJ Cooper connected with Isaac Freitag for a 76 yard touchdown, McKnight added the PAT and it was 10-0.
A turnover late in the first half set up the Yellowjackets for their lone score of the game. Ryan King hooked up with Yaach Chuol for a four yard touchdown pass the point after was converted and it was 10-7 with just 13 seconds left in the half.
The game took a turn early in the second half, as Cooper was hit on a scramble and exited the contest, with his status unknown going forward.
It continued to be a defensive battle throughout the final 30 minutes. The final score came on a safety with 1:45 left in the contest.
M State blocked a pair of second half field goals, had a blocked punt and came up with five turnovers in the game. They also turned the ball over four times.
The Spartans had 259 total yards of offense and Rochester had 277.
Rondarius Gregory ran the ball 23 times for 134 and surpassed the 1,000 yard mark on the season. Cooper was 5-12 for 103 yards before exiting.
Now at 9-0, M State will take on NDSCS for the conference championship, on Nov. 6. The game will be played at Saint Cloud State University, at 1 p.m.
