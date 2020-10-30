Good news for Spartan athletics!
Minnesota State Community and Technical College State President Carrie Brimhall has announced that M State will be resuming the winter and spring sports seasons for basketball for men and women, baseball and softball.
The decision follows an Oct. 28 meeting of the presidents of colleges in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. In a statement following the meeting, the presidents said they’d determined that there are an appropriate number of colleges interested in proceeding with winter and spring athletic seasons and player development.
Brimhall said that, as always, the top priority will be the health and well-being of M State student athletes, and recommended safety protocols will be in place when the teams resume play.
“Athletics is an important part of the collegiate experience, so we know this is a welcome decision for our many athletes and fans,” she said.
The Spartan golf team was the only M State athletic team that had a fall season after MCAC canceled football and volleyball due to the pandemic.
M State coaches will be communicating specifics with Spartan athletes in the coming days and weeks.
The MCAC represents the athletic programs at Minnesota State’s two-year community and technical colleges. Within the system, presidents are expected to announce college-specific athletic program decisions by Nov. 16.
