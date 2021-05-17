The M State baseball team closed out its season Saturday as it participated in the Region XIII tournament.
On Friday, the Spartans split a pair of games against Vermillion CC and St. Cloud TCC.
Against Vermillion, the Spartans took home a 3-2 victory.
M State scored two runs in the first inning as a double by Dane Schwirtz and a sacrifice fly by Wyatt Hamann gave the Spartans an early lead. The Spartans added a third run in the sixth as Ty Kargar singled in Justin Dykhoff. The Ironmen attempted a rally as they plated two of their own in the home half, but the Spartans plugged the leak to get the win.
Will Hoernemann picked up the win pitching eight innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on four hits.
In the second game, St. Cloud claimed a 10-4 victory over M State.
The Cyclones went up 4-0 after three innings, but the Spartans responded with two of their own in the top of the fourth as Austin Oetter hit a two-run home run to cut the lead in half. St. Cloud got a run back in the home half of the inning. Hamann would plate another run for M State on a sacrifice fly in the fifth, but St. Cloud responded again with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning. A wild pitch gave the Cyclones another run in the sixth to push the score to 7-3.
The Spartans looked as if they were going to put together a two-out rally in the seventh as three consecutive singles plated a run, but a runner got caught up in a rundown and was tagged out before more damage could be done. The Cyclones put the game away with a three-run eighth.
Entering Saturday with a win-or-go-home situation, the Spartans topped Vermillion for the second time 8-6.
M State took a 2-0 lead in the third inning as Hamann hit an RBI-single and Oetter knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly. The Spartans added two more runs in the seventh as Kargar and Teigan Mortiz each plated a run. The Ironmen finally got on the board in the home half as they cut the lead to one. The Spartans came back in the eighth with two more runs as Oetter plated another run on a single and Schwirtz scored on an error to push the lead to 6-3. Vermillion wasn’t going away as they tied the game in the bottom of the inning with the first five batters. After a scoreless ninth, the game went into extra innings.
Neither team could get their offense going in the 10th, but the Spartans broke through in the 11th as Hamann hit a solo home run to lead off and Tyler Wapola hit an RBI single. The Ironmen sent four batters to the plate but couldn’t come away with a run.
In their second game, the Rochester Yellowjackets stymied the Spartans offense on the way to an 11-1 win.
The Yellowjackets scored a run in the first and two in the second to build at 3-0 lead. The Spartans would score their lone run in the top of the third as Kyle Doup doubled in Mike Maanum. Rochester added another run in the home half, but ended the game after six with a seven-run inning, enforcing the 10-run rule.
Liam Kaminski took the loss pitching two innings, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out one.
The Spartans end their season with a 17-22 record.
