M State baseball goes 1-2 over weekend

The M State Spartans baseball team had a trio of games to wrap up the month of April. On the 29th, they fell to Alexandria Technical and Community College, then on the 30th, a split with Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Alex 8 M State 5
The host team tallied three runs in the bottom of the first. M State responded with a run in each of the second and third innings, pulling within one. Alex got one back in the third and held a 4-2 advantage.
That score would hold until Alex pushed four runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning.
M State rallied in the top of the seventh inning, as Mike Short socked a three-run home run, pulling the visitors within three. That would be as close as they got.
“I thought we played well, we just need to make a few more plays,” stated Spartans coach Grant Harding.
Luke Ruter pitched all six innings, giving up the eight runs on 13 hits, a walk and two strikeouts.
Short finished the game 1/ 4 with two runs and three RBIs. Bryce Kruger was 2/2 with a run and an RBI. Jackson Martin and Ruter each scored once. Logan Pulju also drove in a run.
Anoka-Ramsey 24 M State 0
The Rams of Anoka-Ramsey took advantage of gusty winds in a five inning game. They scored in all five innings, including 13 in the fourth.
M State was held hitless and four different pitchers saw time on the bump.
M State 15 Anoka-Ramsey 14
Game two on the day proved to be a wild back-and-forth affair. Both teams plated a pair of runs in the first inning. Anoka-Ramsey then scored seven runs in the top of the second, making it seem like it was heading for results much like the first game.
Trailing 10-3 heading into the bottom of the third, the Spartans returned the favor, as they scored seven runs. Each time continued to find success at the plate and the game was tied at 14’s after five innings.
With the score still tied, M State was able to walk off the Rams with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“Game two was wild. We just grinded it out. We didn't quit when we got down and after game one, I think a lot of guys would have,” said Harding. “It's a testament to our guys and we were very proud to see us come out ahead and walk it off.”
Brett Englemeyer pitched the first four innings, giving up 12 runs on nine hits and two walks, along with four Ks. Short came on in relief and pitched the final three innings of two run ball.
Short also hit a home run. The bottom four hitters in the Spartan line-up: Ruter, Ian Staton, Ben Monson and Eoghan Fisher were a combined 6/11 with eight runs, seven RBIs and six walks.
Sitting at 8-18 on the season, they have their final two games on May 3, at Ridgewater College.
