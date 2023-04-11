M State baseball goes 1-4 over weekend

The M State Spartans baseball team got five games in over the holiday weekend. They split a doubleheader with Northland Community and Technical College on Apr. 7, got swept in a doubleheader against Northland on Apr. 8, then dropped a single game to Saint John's University JV, on Apr. 10.
Northland 10 M State 0 - five innings.
The Spartans offense only had two hits in the contest, singles by Jackson Martin and Luke Ruter. Northland pushed three runs across the plate in the first, third and fourth innings.
Brett Englemeyer started on the mound. He gave up nine runs on nine hits and tallied three strikeouts. Krosby Aasness came on in relief and finished out the game.
M State 13 Northland 6 - seven innings.
In game two, on Apr. 7, M State built a 5-2 over the first three innings before erupting for seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. Mike Short (x2), Ben Monson and Martin (x2) all hit round trippers. Short drove in five runs and scored twice. Martin had three hits, along with three RBIs and three runs scored. Both Adam Vue and Beau Fettig scored twice.
Aidan O’Brien pitched the first four innings. He was responsible for nine hits and five runs, with one walk and five Ks. Short pitched the final three innings of one run ball.
“We needed to play better defense and get the bats going,” said Spartans coach Grant Harding. “It’s tough to win with four errors and two hits. Game two the bats came alive as we had five home runs and played better defense. Short had a great game with two home runs and pitched really well. Martin hit two long home runs as well. When those guys are going, we can be really good on offense.”
Northland 14 M State 0 - five innings.
Beginning the two games on Apr. 8, just like the day prior, the Spartan bats were silent in the opening contest. In fact, they were held hitless in the five innings.
Logan Pulju was on the bump to begin. He pitched in the fourth inning, giving up 10 runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out four. Monson came on in relief and gave up four runs.
Northland 14 M State 5 - seven innings.
Northland used a seven run fifth inning to take hold of the game and complete the Saturday sweep over the Spartans. M State scored a run in the third, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Short picked up three hits, scored twice and drove in one. Monson drove in a pair and Martin scored twice.
Fetting got the start, giving up nine runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings of work. Martin came on in relief and gave up five runs on five hits. The two pitchers combined for four walks and four strikeouts.
Saint John’s JV 5 M State 1 - seven innings.
The host team used a four run first inning, on their way to victory. They would add on another in the second inning and held that advantage until the top of the seventh inning, when Monson hit a solo home run. Fettig had a pair of hits for M State.
Ruter pitched the first four innings, settling down after the first. He gave up eight hits, walked a pair and struck out one. Caleb Jabolonski pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits.
“I thought we played really well after the first inning and had the bases loaded in top of the seventh but just couldn't get the hit we needed,” stated Harding.
