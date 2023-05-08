M State baseball sees season come to a close

Saint Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclones took the first two games of a best of three playoff series against the M State Spartans, ending the Spartans baseball season, on May 5. Scores were 6-4 and 5-3.
In game one, the game was scoreless until Logan Pulju hit a three-run home run in the top of the third inning. Saint Cloud answered with a run of their own in the fourth, M State countered with one in the fifth before the Cyclones had their first lead at 5-4, after scoring four in the fifth.
They would add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Beau Fettig was 2-4, Jackson Martin picked up an RBI and Mike Short drew a pair of walks and scored twice.
Aidan O’Brien started game one, he went four and a third innings giving up four runs on six hits and four strikeouts. Short pitched the rest of the way, allowing two runs on two hits.
The second game proved to be a tight match up, as well. Both sides scored a run in the first inning. Then they traded runs in the third and fourth. With the game tied at 3 all, the Cyclones scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and shut the door in the seventh.
Brett Engelmeyer pitched all six innings for the Spartans, allowing eight hits and one walk, while picking up four strikeouts.
Offensively, Martin was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Bryce Kruger went 1-2 with a triple, run and RBI. Luke Ruter also had a run and an RBI.
“We played really well, we just didn't catch the breaks we needed, so proud of my guys for always working hard and staying positive,” stated Spartans coach Grant Harding. “I will really miss these guys.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone