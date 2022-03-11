With the recent snow melt and the encouraging temperatures making their way above freezing, those at M State get a sense that spring is in the air. For the M State baseball and softball teams, this time of year is when they get their equipment, luggage, plane tickets, swimsuits and cameras ready as they set off for Florida for their annual spring games.
The M State Spartan baseball team is set to travel to Davenport, Florida where they will open their season against SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves out of Queensbury, New York in a doubleheader, on Mar. 13. But while the trip is right in front of them, the planning for the trip began at the start of the fall semester.
“All the planning starts in August,” M State baseball coach Grand Harding said. “It’s a long process to get ready to go.”
The planning included fundraising by the players to get their airline tickets, rental vans and hotels for the trip. This will be the first time that the Spartans have traveled to Florida since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Harding emphasized the importance of the annual Florida excursion as most teams are playing games in March, while the Minnesota weather limits Minnesota College Athletic Conference teams from having the same opportunities.
“We need to go to Florida so we can get games early in the year. The baseball field takes a long time to get ready and, depending on the weather, we can even be inside when we return from Florida,” Harding added.
The Spartan softball team will also be making a trip to the Sunshine State as they open their season against Rowan College of South Jersey from Mantua, New Jersey in Titusville, Florida, on Mar. 12.
M State head softball coach Steve King was asked what needed to be prepared before taking the road trip and he replied with a smile “everything.” With the Spartans returning to Florida for the first time since 2012, King and the athletic program had to plan out flights, van rental, lodging, meals and set up the game schedule. King mentioned that they too, had to do a fundraiser for each player to make the trip.
While the baseball team will see a variety of opponents on their trip, the softball team will take on several familiar foes as they play games against Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Rainy River Community College.
Although both teams will have their schedule chock full of games, they will also get an opportunity to enjoy the area.
“Hopefully, trips like this will help with recruiting future players and retaining our freshmen,” King said. Harding agrees with King about the importance of the trip, but mentioned how the commitment of each athlete has made this trip possible.
“The players really work hard for this trip and it is a great way to build camaraderie.”