Continuing their games in Florida, the M State Spartans split a doubleheader with Prairie State College (PSC) Pioneers on Mar. 14. The Spartans won the first game, 5-4, in seven innings before PSC won a five inning game, 17-3.
In game one, after the Pioneers scored a pair of runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, the Spartans walked off with a run in the bottom half. Brock Depute went the distance in the victory, he gave up nine hits and four runs, while not walking a batter and striking out seven batters.
Christian Norby picked up a pair of hits, Mike Short scored twice and Daniel Budendorf drove in a pair in the win.
During the second game, the Spartans offense could next keep with the Pioneers. Norby started the game on the mound but only lasted an inning and two thirds. Buendorf, Liam Kaminski and Jack Ramthun also saw time on the mound.
Short smacked a home run and both Noah Aufdengarten and Dylan Gertken picked up RBIs.
Now at 2-2 on the season, the Spartans will wrap up their trip south on Mar. 16, taking on Oakton Community College, in a pair of games.
