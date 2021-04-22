INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The M State baseball team recorded a doubleheader split with Rainy River Community College Wednesday.
The Voyageurs grabbed the first game as they blanked the Spartans 10-0.
M State rebounded in Game 2 as the Spartans held off the Voyageurs for a 9-8 win.
M State scored a run in the first off a Christian Norby sacrifice grounder, but Rainy River tallied two runs on an error to take a 2-0 lead. After an out in the second, the Spartans scored three runs, two coming from a double by Tyler Wapola and the third on a wild pitch. A run in the home half of the third and fourth tied the game 4-4.
The Spartans took control in the fifth inning as they scored five runs. Norby led the inning off with a solo home run to regain the lead, but the Voyageurs tallied a walk and two quick outs. M State got picking at the plate and used a hit batsman and two walks to score another run. Dane Schwirtz broke open the game as he singled to right center clearing the bases.
Trailing 9-4, Rainy River took advantage of an error, a wild pitch and clutch hitting to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth. In the seventh, the Voyageurs attempted a rally as they put the first two runners on, but could only plate one before the end.
“I thought we really showed some resolve by coming back and winning the second game,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “Christian Norby had a big home run that got the momentum back our way.”
The Spartans will host a doubleheader against Itasca Community College at 1 p.m. Thursday.
