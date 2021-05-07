The M State baseball team rebounded for a doubleheader sweep Wednesday to get a sweep of their own Thursday as the Spartans defeated visiting Rainy River 13-12 and 11-4.
In Game 1, two big innings helped the Spartans hold off a late charge by Rainy River.
M State would plate nine runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth. Rainy River threatened with three runs in the seventh, but the Spartans closed the door just in time.
Christian Norby led M State at the plate going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ty Kargar (3), Justin Dykhoff (2) and Wyatt Hamann (2) also had multiple RBIs in the win. All four hitters would put a ball over the fence.
Daniel Buendorf got the win for the Spartans as he pitched two innings of relief, while Dykhoff got the save pitching a third of an inning.
In the second game, M State overcame an early deficit to record the win.
Trailing 4-1 after two and a half, the Spartans plated five runs in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Kargar led the Spartans at the dish going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Norby and Austin Oetter would each hit a home run in the win.
Dykhoff would go the distance on the mound pitching seven innings, striking out nine and allowing one earned run on six hits.
“It was a great day,” Spartans head coach Grant Harding said. “We came away with a sweep. We grinded out a win in the first in a slugfest and played pretty good in the second game. The ball was flying out the yard today. Justin Dykhoff Austin Oetter Christian Norby Wyatt Hamann and Ty Kargar all hit home runs. Justin was really good on mound with a win and a save.”
The Spartans will close out their season at home against Rochester at 1 p.m. Saturday.
