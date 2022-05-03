Good eye

GOOD EYE: M State's Daniel Buendorf sees a pitch stay low during his at bat against Anoka-Ramsey on Monday afternoon. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

The M State Spartans baseball team had a pair of stout games on Monday afternoon, defeating the visiting Golden Rams of Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 12-2 and 10-2.

Wyatt Halvorson picked up the victory on the mound in game one. He gave up just four hits, one walk and three strikeouts over the five innings. The Spartans used a seven-run first inning and a five-run fourth inning to get past the Golden Rams.

Ty Kargar belted a pair of home runs and finished with five RBIs. Teammate Jackson Martin had a grand slam, while both Dylan Gertken and Christian Norby had an RBI. Every starter at least scored a run for M State in game one.

The Spartans were still hot with their bats in the night cap, picking up 13 hits in the 10-2 win. Cal Schmitz was 4-4 with a pair of RBIs and also two runs scored. Norby smacked a home run and drove in four, Gertken also drove in a pair of runs for M State.

Will Hoernemann pitched the first six innings, for the win. He gave up two runs on four hits, with three walks and five K’s. Noah Aurdengarten pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Having won four of their last five games and now 9-19 on the season, M State baseball returns to action against the Golden Rams on May 3. They have a non-conference doubleheader at North Dakota State School of Science on May 4 and then a pair of conference doubleheaders this upcoming weekend.



