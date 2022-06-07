Teeing off

TEEING OFF: M State's Grant Inniger tees off on the 17th hole.

 Submitted Jeff Haukos

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The M State Spartans men’s golf team wrapped up day one at the 2022 NJCAA Div. III National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club, in New York, with a team score of 330. That was good enough for fifth place. Defending champs, Sandhills Community College, led all team scores with a 295.

Hunter Burnside led M State with a first round 78, which tied him for 14th overall. Grant Inniger fired a 79, tied at 16th. Also leading the Spartans was Joel Quam with an 82, tied at 21st after the first round. Mikey Vall finished at 91 and Sam Western carded a 105.

"The weather left a lot to be desired as the first half of our round was wet, windy and extremely difficult. Weather improved a bit on the back nine but overall-every team had to grind through the conditions,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “I saw a lot of good shots from the Spartans today. Patience is a virtue in this tournament as a lot can happen in four days. Burnside had his short game working and I thought Inniger struck the ball very well. After a day under our belt, we look forward to improvement in the upcoming days. It is great to be back in New York competing with such a tremendous group of young men."

Day two continues on the morning of June 8.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?