The M State Spartans men’s golf team wrapped up day one at the 2022 NJCAA Div. III National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club, in New York, with a team score of 330. That was good enough for fifth place. Defending champs, Sandhills Community College, led all team scores with a 295.
Hunter Burnside led M State with a first round 78, which tied him for 14th overall. Grant Inniger fired a 79, tied at 16th. Also leading the Spartans was Joel Quam with an 82, tied at 21st after the first round. Mikey Vall finished at 91 and Sam Western carded a 105.
"The weather left a lot to be desired as the first half of our round was wet, windy and extremely difficult. Weather improved a bit on the back nine but overall-every team had to grind through the conditions,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “I saw a lot of good shots from the Spartans today. Patience is a virtue in this tournament as a lot can happen in four days. Burnside had his short game working and I thought Inniger struck the ball very well. After a day under our belt, we look forward to improvement in the upcoming days. It is great to be back in New York competing with such a tremendous group of young men."
