Hosting Hibbing Community College on Saturday, the M State Spartans baseball squad fell just short in a pair of games, dropping the contests 6-3 and 9-4.
Hibbing plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, to start out the day, before M State responded with one of their own. The two sides traded runners in the middle innings, then Hibbing added a pair in the top of the fifth inning to snag a 5-2 lead. Each team scored one more run before the final out was recorded.
Christian Norby and Ty Karger each had a pair of hits, Cal Schmitz had the lone RBI for the Spartans and both Max Brommerich/Dylan Gertken stole a base. M State was unable to capitalize on nine drawn walks in the first game.
Brett Engelmeyer worked six plus innings for the Spartans. He gave up six runs on nine hits, walked four batters and struck out three. Jack Ramthun got the final couple of outs on the mound.
In the back end, both teams were scoreless through the first three innings. Hibbing broke through with three runs in the top of the fourth inning, only to be answered by a four run bottom half of the frame. All of the runs scored by the Spartans were unearned. The visitors then scored the final six runs of the game, to complete the sweep.
Max Brommerich, Daniel Buendorf, Schmitz and Kargar all had a hit in game two. Noah Aufdengarten pitched the first four innings, giving up three runs on four hits, walked a pair and came up with one punch out. A trio of relievers split the final three innings, unable to hold the modest one run lead after four.
M State will look to get back to its winning ways, as they are slated to host Saint Cloud Technical and Community College, on Apr. 26.
