M State falls short in title game

Taking on the Wildcats of North Dakota State College of Science, on Nov. 6, in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship game, the M State Spartans football team fell short in a 19-0 loss.
Both teams had to battle the elements and were limited on the offensive side of things.
NDSCS scored on a 35 yard punt return with 1:40 left in the first quarter. A short kick was left alone by both teams until return man Marselio Mendez scooped up the ball and went untouched into the endzone.
The Wildcats would add to their lead in the first half, as quarterback Graedyn Buell ran in from six yards out and Nik Hunchak added the point after. With 10:48 left before halftime it was 13-0.
Late in the third quarter, NDSCS added the final score of the game, as Buell connected with Brady Borgen on a 31 yard touchdown pass.
M State was without the services of their starting quarterback, KJ Cooper, who had suffered a concussion in the semifinal win against Rochester.
The Spartans finished with 182 total yards of offense, 144 on the ground and 37 through the air. They also had four turnovers in the game and were penalized 12 times for 90 yards.
Rondarius Gregory had 16 carries for 56 yards and also finished 3-9 passing for 42 yards. He took over the quarterback position after replacing starter Jesse Stills. Stills was 2-6 for 12 yards and also ran the ball six times for 56 yards. Marquez Hurst was the leading receiver with two for 26.
NDSCS finished with 181 total yards (144 rushing and 37 passing). Buell was 4-8 for 37 yards and had 26 rushing yards. Aaron Grant and Chandler Ross finished with a combined 52 yards on 14 carries.
It was the second year in-a-row that M State advanced to the title game. They finished the year with a 9-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the final NJCAA Division III polls.
