M State golfers get national tournament underway

Day one of the four day 2023 NJCAA Div. III National Golf Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y. was on Jun. 6.
The M State Spartans had a solid showing, as the men sit in seventh place as a team and Ellia Soydara is tied for third place on the women’s side.
Soydara birdied the first hole of the day, finished with three birdies overall and fired a first round score of 80. She is the first M State women’s golfer to qualify for the national meet in 11 years. Trinity Ahing of Sandhills Community College is the first round leader with a first round score of 74.
"Ellia played a very solid first round,” observed Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “She birdied the first hole and was off to the races. I thought her ball striking was very good and she did a great job managing her game. It was a very nice start to her championship."
The men had a first round score of 330. Leo Stepan led the Spartans with an 80 while Joel Quam and Mikey Vall shot 82. It is the 12th consecutive year the men have been at the national tournament.
"Our men struggled after getting off to a slow start. But we hung in there and played some nice golf on the back nine,” said Retzlaff. “Hopefully that will give us some momentum to move up the standings in the coming days. A 72 hole championship is so unique and patience is key. The guys are excited to get out there and make some putts."
Men's Team Results:
1.Sandhills CC (Pinehurst, N.C.) - 292
2.Georgia Military College (Milledgeville, Ga.) -301
