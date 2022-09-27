Continuing with their fall season, the M State Spartans golfers were busy on Sept. 23 and 24. Day one was the U of Minnesota-Morris Invite, at the Minnewaska Golf Club. The next day it was the Maroon and Gold Classic, at Pomme de Terre Golf Course.
The M State men finished second and third as a team, on the respective dates.
“On Sept. 23, we faced incredibly difficult playing conditions and didn’t handle them well as we struggled. I’m hopeful the experience will make us better when we face those conditions in the future,” said Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “On Sept. 24, we played much better, coming just shy of a win. Leo Stepan was tremendous on Saturday as his putter was on fire. Joel Quam also had a very nice couple of days leading us on Friday and giving us a solid score on Saturday.”
Ellia Soydara had a solid two days. She earned medalist honors, at Minnewaska, with an 86 and then finished third, with an 87, on the second day.
“Ellia had another nice weekend as she pulled out a 1 shot win on Sept. 23, She hit a clutch shot from 180 yards out on the final hole that set up her finish,” mentioned Retzlaff. “She played with great patience in difficult conditions.”
Men’s Team Results of the UMM Invite (at Minnewaska)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone