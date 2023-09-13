M State golfers put up solid numbers

Continuing their fall season, the M State golfers played in a two-day, 54 hole invite hosted by the University of Jamestown. Golfers played 36 holes on Sept. 11 and then 18 holes on Sept. 12.
The Spartan men finished tied for sixth place, a three-round total of 979 (333-326-320). Charlie Fuder carded the lowest score for M State. He finished with a 239 (86-77-76).
Brock Thompson carded his lowest round of the season, on Sept. 12, with a 79.
Former Spartan All-American golfer Grant Inniger (Valley City State) finished 10th individually (230).
"It was a grind playing 54 holes in two days and we had some tired players,” stated M State coach Jason Retzlaff. “It was nice to see our men improve each day and each player had some good moments which was fun to see. Fuder was terrific in the final two rounds andThompson continues to improve. He had his best round of the season on Tuesday and his confidence should continue to grow. I feel like this team has it's best days ahead as we continue to gain experience."
Ellia Soydara claimed the runner up spot. Her three round total was 240 (78-77-85), two shots behind the medalist.
"Soydara played very well the first two rounds but couldn't quite get momentum going on the last day,” said Retzlaff. “It was fun watching her and Isabella Crafford of Jamestown compete in the final round as they are both such great players. Overall, finishing in second place in a field of experienced four-year college players is another great result for her."
