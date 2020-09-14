JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The M State men’s golf team kicked off their 2020 season with a second-place finish at the Jimmie Invite Sunday and Monday.
The Spartans would card a 320 team score on Day 1 and a 315 on Day 2 for a 635 total. The hosting Jamestown Orange would pick up the victory with a team score of 607. Rounding out the scoring were Dickinson State (648), Jamestown Black (661) and Valley City State (678).
“It was a solid start for our team against some excellent competition,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “We had a lot of good rounds derailed by a few bad holes. Once we can take care of that we should be able to post some quality team scores. The conditions were tougher on Monday and it was nice to see we were the only team that improved from their Sunday team score.”
Individually, Carter Justesen would finish second overall for the Spartans with a two-day total of 148.
“Carter Justesen played so well and did a great job leading us. He was in contention for medalist honors until the end,” Retzlaff said.
Rounding out the team scoring were Wyatt Blomseth (157), Hunter Burnside (165), Grant Inniger (168) and John Vall (168). Drew Schwann (156), Mike Vall (189) and Canaan Kugler (192) also competed for M State at the meet.
The Spartans will now travel to compete in a dual meet against Southwest Tech Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Maple Valley Golf and Country Club in Rochester.
Final Team Results:
1.Jamestown (Orange)- 302 (Day 1)-305 (Day 2)= 607
2.M State- 320-315= 635
3.Dickinson State- 315-333=648
4.Jamestown (Black)- 330-331= 661
5.Valley City State- 332-346= 678
M State Individual Results:
Carter Justesen 76-72= 148
Wyatt Blomseth 75-82= 157
Hunter Burnside 86-79= 165
Grant Inniger 86-82= 168
John Vall 83-85= 168
Drew Schwann 82-74= 156
Mike Vall 98-91= 189
Canaan Kugler 97-95= 192
