ROCHESTER — The M State men’s golf team claimed a dual meet win over hosting Southwest Tech 336-343 Tuesday at Maple Valley Golf and Country Club.
“It’s always a pleasure to compete against Southwest Tech and their strong program,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “It was a day of survival and Maple Valley Golf Course was the winner today. Our players fought hard to shoot the best score they could but the combination of rock-hard and small greens made the conditions extremely difficult. The team is working hard and know some great golf is on the way. We look forward to coming home for the Spartan Invite this weekend.”
Southwest Tech’s Andrew Martinez took home medalist honors as he carded a 79. A three-way tie for second included M State golfers Wyatt Blomseth and Hunter Burnside, as well as Southwest Tech’s Bennett Reese, as each recorded a round of 81.
Rounding out the scoring for the Spartans were Grant Inniger (83), Jon Vall (91) and Drew Schwann (93). Mike Vall (96) also competed for M State in the meet.
In the women’s meet, Spartan golfer Sara Butler carded a 99.
“It was great to see Sara Butler have her best round of the season. She has improved a lot in a short period of time,” Retzlaff added.
The Spartans will now host their annual Spartan Invite on Sunday (11 a.m.) and Monday (9 a.m.) at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
Men’s Team Results:
M State- 336
Southwest Tech 343
M State Men’s Individual Results:
Wyatt Blomseth- 81
Hunter Burnside- 81
Grant Inniger- 83
Jon Vall- 91
Drew Schwann- 93
Mikey Vall-96
M State Women’s Individual Results:
Sara Butler - 99
