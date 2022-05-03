Legacy Hall on the M State Fergus Falls campus hosted a long-standing tradition in Spartan
athletics on Apr. 25, the annual banquet that recognizes all Spartan athletic teams and individual award winners. The event was catered by the American Legion and a rib dinner was provided. The night was capped off by the selection of the male and female student athlete of the year and the coaches award winners.
Bailey Marty, a sophomore from Chokio, received the female student athlete of the year award for her excellence in the classroom and in athletics. Marty participated in volleyball for the Lady Spartans, who finished third in the NJCAA national tournament and ranked No. 3 in the nation. Her accomplishments span from national awards to school records, here is a list of some.
Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) all-academic team, MCAC South Division player of the year, all-division first team, Region 13A all-tournament team and NJCAA All-American First Team. She also broke the school record for digs in a single match with 52 digs and holds the school record for total digs in a career with 1,385. Marty’s 821 total digs this past fall was No. 1 in the nation.
She played every match and every set during her two years with the Lady Spartans, was a five time conference defensive player of the week and two time NJCAA Division III defensive player of the week.
The male student athlete of the year award was awarded to sophomore Christian Norby. Norby is a pitcher, outfielder and captain for the Spartan baseball team. He is also a MCAC all-academic recipient. His season is on going.
The coaches in the Spartan athletic department also select winners for the coaches award. This award is typically awarded to one male and one female student athlete that has exemplified what it means to be a Spartan. It is a person of high character, a great teammate, and someone that is always willing to help the coaches and others be their best.
The female coaches award winner was awarded to Mackenzie Foss. Mackenzie is a freshman from Battle Lake and attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. She participated in volleyball, basketball and is still competing in softball.
The male coaches award winner is Mikey Vall. Mikey is a freshman from Eau Claire, Wisconsin and attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. Mikey participates in golf and will be playing in the national tournament for the Spartan golf team in June.
Another highlight of the evening was the very deserving induction of Pam Phillips into the Spartan Boosters Legends Hall of Fame. Phillips exemplifies what it means to be a Spartan Booster.
Her commitment to the student athletes to help and assist in any way possible has not been matched. Her unwavering spirit for the athletic programs on the Fergus Falls campus, her dedication to service on the Spartan Booster club and the tremendous pride Phillips has in the Fergus Falls campus has been an inspiration to all people fortunate to witness her work and have been touched by her generosity and spirit.