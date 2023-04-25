M State holds 48th all sports banquet

Legacy Hall on the M State Fergus Falls campus hosted a long-standing tradition in Spartan Athletics, the annual banquet that recognizes all Spartan athletic teams and individual award winners. The event was catered by the American Legion and a rib dinner was provided. The night was capped off by the selection of the male and female student Athlete of the Year and the Coaches Award winners.
Emily Dehler, a sophomore from Pierz, received the Female Student Athlete of the Year award for her excellence in the classroom and in athletics.
Emily was a valuable member for two years on the volleyball and women’s basketball teams. In volleyball, which finished fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament, Emily was selected to the second team of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) Southern Division team. Emily had a tremendous year for the Lady Spartan basketball team, averaging 16 points a game and 10.6 rebounds, which put her in the top five for scoring and rebounding in the entire MCAC. She received second team All Division honors and was also named second team All MCAC, which includes players from the southern and northern divisions of the MCAC. She was named Southern Division Player of the Week, was voted Most Valuable Player and team captain by her teammates. Emily backed all this up in the classroom, where she excels, and has been named to the MCAC All Academic Team both years. Emily will be taking her basketball skills to the University of Wisconsin Superior next year.
On the men’s side, the Spartan coaching staff selected Brett Engelmeyer as the Male Student Athlete of the Year. Brett is sophomore from Melrose and has played basketball and baseball two years at M State. Brett excels in the classroom with the distinction of being named to the MCAC All Academic team both years. Athletically, Brett played an important role on a very successful men’s basketball team and is the top starting pitcher for the baseball team. The baseball season is still in progress, so we do not have awards yet.
The coaches in the Spartan athletic department also select what is called the Coaches Award. This award is typically awarded to one male and one female student athlete that has exemplified what it means to be a Spartan. It is a person of high character, a great teammate, and someone that is always willing to help the coaches and others be their best.
The Female Coaches award winner was awarded to Abby Tysdal, a sophomore from Fergus Falls. Abby has played two years of softball and basketball and was the statistician for the Lady Spartan volleyball team.
The Male Coaches award winner is Logan Pulju. Logan is a graduate of Perham High School and is a freshman at M State. Logan is a member of the Spartan baseball team but also did the scoreboard for volleyball, stats for basketball and does just about everything for the baseball team.
Congratulations to all the Spartan and Lady Spartan teams and award winners!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone