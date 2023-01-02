M State Lady Spartans enjoy home tournament

After the holiday break, the M State Lady Spartans basketball team had a pair of contests during their annual Spartan Classic, on Dec. 29 and 30. Both games were defensive minded for M State, who came away with two wins.
The Lady Spartans defeated Minnesota North College - Itasca (Vikings) by the score of 69-30, on Dec. 29. M State shot 48.3% (28-58) from the field and had 23 assists on their 28 made baskets. The Vikings shot just 21.7% from the floor.
M State got a huge performance from Kiera Cox, who finished with a triple-double. She had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Emily Dehler registered a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while adding four steals and four assists. Lindsey Kurz came off the bench to lead the Lady Spartans with 16 points. Keely Foley and Ashley Dreger were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Brooke Meyer led Itasca with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
M State 46 and Sisseton Wahpeton 22
Both teams shot poorly on Dec. 30, as the M State Lady Spartans posted a 46-22 win over Sisseton-Wahpeton. M State led 10-1 after the first period and had an 18-7 halftime lead. M State shot 36% (20-74) from the field and Sisseton-Wahpeton made only 13% (7-49) of their shots. The two teams were a combined 1-30 from beyond the arc.
Dehler registered a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Kurz scored 10 points, had six rebounds and provided six assists. Foley had nine points and nine boards. Dreger added nine rebounds as M State commanded the boards 62-43, including 31 offensive rebounds, 13 from Dehler.
Sisseton-Wahpeton was led by Madison Wells with 10 points and Alex Guevara with 11 rebounds.
The Lady Spartans are now 8-5 and will open division play against Anoka-Ramsey on Jan 4, in Coon Rapids.
