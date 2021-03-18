The M State men’s basketball team held on to a 76-74 victory over visiting Sisseton-Wahpeton Wednesday.

Trailing 33-32 at the break, the Spartans traded baskets with their guest and managed to take a lead and hold on late.

Leading the Spartans in scoring was Kellen Hinsz with 25 points, while teammate Tyrell Ross-Child recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Mert Taylor chimed in with 13 points for M State and Renell Edwards led the Spartan rebounders with 11.

The Spartans will play host to the Rochester Yellowjackets at 3 p.m. Saturday.

