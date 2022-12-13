M State men end losing streak, fall by one possession over weekend

The M State Spartans men’s basketball team traveled to Cloquet on Dec. 9 to defeat the Fond du Lac Thunder by the score of 68-52.
The Spartans got off to a slow start which Fond du Lac took advantage of to race out to an early 9-point first half lead. M State struggled to put the ball into the basket and were having a hard time matching the pace of the Thunder offense. M State went to their reserves early and received significant results led by Krosby Aasness and Alex Dawson. Aasness tallied 10 points and Dawson scored eight points along with six rebounds in the half to help the Spartans take a 31-24 lead at the intermission.
The Spartans were able to extend their lead in the second half by as much as 20 points. Foday Sheriff and Yonis Mohamud paced the second half scoring surge on several timely baskets. M State’s rebounding advantage continued in the second half limiting Fond du Lac to one shot possessions for most of the second half. Sheriff’s 12 rebounds allowed the Spartans to out rebound the Thunder by 11 giving them an advantage in number of shots taken which proved to be the difference in this contest.
M State improved their overall record to 5-3 while Fond du Lac fell to 1-10. Yonis Mohamud, Sheriff and Aasness paced the balanced Spartan scoring with 14, 14, and 12, respectively.
Central Lakes 68 M State 66
On the road the next day (Dec. 10) at the Central Lakes College Raiders, the Spartans got off to a quick start by grabbing an early 9-2 lead behind the shooting of Yonis Mohamud and Akok Aguer. The two combined for a series of three pointers that seemed to jump start the Spartans on their second consecutive day of competition on the road. However, Central Lakes came back with a 10 to 0 run of their own that they would not relinquish much of by holding a 37-30 lead at the break.
M State came out the second half determined to get themselves back in the game. However, CLC was able to hold on to this lead before Mohamud and Aguer would again get hot from their shooting guard positions. The two along with two strong post moves by Alex Dawson would bring the Spartans within five points. The Spartans came out of the time out and cut the lead to 68-66 on another three-point basket by Mohamud.
The M State defense held strong and received the ball back with just 11 seconds to play. The Spartans executed their out of bounds play allowing them an open three point shot that just missed its mark. With only two seconds to play, the Spartans were forced to foul. The Raiders missed their free throw which the Spartans quickly gathered and called time out.
After several time outs, the Spartans were not able to convert their final shot. Central Lakes held on to the victory which improved their record to 3-5 overall while the Spartans slipped to 5-4 in non-conference play.
Minnesota State was led by Mohamud with 21 points including six three pointers. Aguer was close behind with 18 points which included 14 of those in the second half. Central Lakes was led by Anthony Burch with 21 points.
The two sides will see each other again this weekend, as M State travels to the CLC Winter Classic.