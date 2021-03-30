The M State men’s basketball team closed out their season at home against Riverland Saturday. But it would be the guest that left the court with the win as Blue Devils claimed an 88-60 victory.
The Blue Devils built a big first half lead as they went into halftime up 42-25. The Spartan offense began to click in the second half but the damage had already been done.
Nic Pearson led the Spartans with 18 points, while teammates Mert Taylor and Carter Cresap each had 14 points in the game.
The Spartans finish their season 3-8.
