CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. —The M State men’s golf team took the early lead after one day of play at the NJCAA Div. III National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Club Tuesday.
The Spartans shot a team score of 301, two strokes ahead of Georgia Military College (3030) and three ahead of Sandhills CC (304).
“It was a very nice start to the tournament and the guys played well,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “Traditionally we haven’t shot great scores on the first day of Nationals but the team played with a very solid round today. The key will be to stay patient as there is a long ways to go in a 72 hole championship. Our goal is to put ourselves in position to have a chance going into Friday and we did that today.”
Leading the way for the Spartans was Wyatt Blomseth (73), currently in second, while teammates Grant Inniger (fourth, 74) and Carter Justesen (tied-fifth, 75) were in the top five. Hunter Burnside (79) and John Vall (83) rounded out the team scoring, while Mikey Vall (83) also carded a round.
The Spartans will tee off for Round 2 on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.