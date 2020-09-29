The M State men’s golf team came away from hosting a tournament and a triangular feeling good as the Spartans won Sunday’s Spartan Invite and followed with a triangular victory over Dickinson State and Valley City State at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
On Sunday, the Spartans carded five members in the 70s on the way to recording a 308 team score and capturing the win.
“I was very pleased with the way our team played (Sunday) in rainy and windy conditions,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “I saw a lot of patience and commitment to shots as our team was rewarded with a very solid score. The depth of our team came through as it was great to have five players in the 70s.”
Dickinson State (323) would finish in second, followed by Valley City State (332) and Jamestown (353).
Individually, Wyatt Blomseth took home medalist honors recording a round of 75, edging teammate Grant Inniger (76).
“Wyatt Blomseth played very well earning medalist honors. After starting off the day with two bogeys, he really showed some mental toughness to give us a great score. Grant Inniger has also been very steady for us and continued his good play only a shot behind Wyatt,” Retzlaff said.
Rounding out varsity scoring was Drew Schwann (78), Hunter Burnside (79) and Carter Justesen (79). Jon (31) and Mike Vall (93) also competed at the meet.
In the women’s portion of the tournament, the University of Jamestown won with a 337 team score.
Jamestown’s Paige Argent was the women’s medalist with an 81, defeating Valley City State’s Haley Shanks on the second hole of a sudden death playoff.
The Spartans returned Monday with the hopes of continuing their strong play and they did not disappoint recording a team score of 312.
Justesen claimed medalist honors with a 73, while Invite medalist Blomseth (77) was runner-up. Inniger (80), Schwann (82) and Burnside (85) rounded out the team scoring, while Jon (79) and Mike Vall (83) also competed for M State at the meet.
The Spartans will close out their fall season with a dual meet against Valley City State. Time, date and site are yet to be determined.
